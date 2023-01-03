Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif , UAE President reaffirm to further diversify Pak-UAE special bilateral ties

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

During a telephonic conversation, the prime minister thanked the UAE president for the financial and material support to Pakistan after the recent devastation caused by climate-induced floods in Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister briefed him on the upcoming 'International Conference on Resilient Pakistan', to be held in Geneva on January 9 and solicited his support for high-level participation from the UAE.

President Sheikh Mohamed expressed UAE's whole-hearted support for the initiatives to strengthen Pakistan's climate resilience which is the main agenda of the conference.

The prime minister also reiterated an invitation to the UAE president for a visit to Pakistan.

"Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture. The UAE is Pakistan's largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments," the press release further added.

