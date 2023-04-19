Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underlines significance of Pak-Oman economic linkages

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday referring to the historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and Oman, emphasized the need for enhancing institutional and economic linkages between the two maritime neighbours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday referring to the historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and Oman, emphasized the need for enhancing institutional and economic linkages between the two maritime neighbours.

The prime minister phoned Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, to extend his best wishes and warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister highlighted the immense potential with regard to further strengthening of the brotherly relations, especially in strategic, economic and trade spheres.

The Sultan warmly reciprocated the prime minister's Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to work closely towards further broadening bilateral relations with a view to achieving common objectives and aspirations of the people of the two countries.