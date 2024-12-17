Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durable bilateral relations

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 11:48 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized that Pakistan's strong relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were a vital pillar of its foreign policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized that Pakistan's strong relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were a vital pillar of its foreign policy.

He said the government and people of Pakistan deeply appreciated the support provided by Saudi Arabia during difficult times.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by Chairman of the Council Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh that called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister expressed his best wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman.

He said that he had the opportunity to visit Saudi Arabia several times this year, reflecting the deep ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister also congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on hosting the 'FIFA World Cup 2034 and expressed his confidence that KSA would host this event in the best possible manner.

He further observed that the parliamentary exchanges between the two countries were crucial for strengthening the relationship between the two countries, adding they were keen to enhance their economic ties with Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister mentioned that agreements worth $2.8 billion had been signed between the KSA and Pakistan, with work already underway on these agreements.

He hoped that the benefits of these agreements would soon benefit the two countries.

The Pakistani community in KSA which numbered around 2.5 million served as a strong bridge between the two nations, he added.

The prime minister also praised Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for hosting the Arab-Islamic Summit, which strengthened the Muslim Ummah's call for peace in Gaza, Lebanon, and the region.

"Pakistan will continue to fully support all efforts against the sufferings and human rights violations faced by the people of Gaza and Lebanon," the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

More Stories From Pakistan