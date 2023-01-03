Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urges people to ensure energy conservation with effective, better utilization

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed that keeping in view the national resources, all Pakistanis should ensure energy conservation with its effective and better utilization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed that keeping in view the national resources, all Pakistanis should ensure energy conservation with its effective and better utilization.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that today, the government started implementing an energy conservation plan after comprehensive consultation.

The prime minister further said that for making this plan a success, they would have to change their attitudes in every sector of life.