Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urges nation to pay tribute to Shuhada on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged the nation to pay tribute to the Shuhada on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada Pakistan (Martyrs Reverence Day), being observed on Thursday.

In a tweet, the prime minister urged the people, including the children, to visit monuments and graves of martyrs and shower flowers as a sign of affection and respect.

He also asked for offering Fateha for the departed souls.

"We should show to the world that we are the nation who holds its Shuhada in veneration and affection," he further added in a tweet posted in urdu language.