Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits Martyrs Monument in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday visited national and cultural landmark of Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi.

The prime minister was welcomed by Khalifa Bin Tahnoon, Executive Director Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office in Crown Prince's Court.

PM Shehbaz attended the solemn Guard of Honour ceremony. Afterwards, he laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument, which comprises 31 panels leaning on one another to symbolise the unity and solidarity between the UAE's leadership, people and heroic soldiers.

The prime minister also toured Wahat Al Karama, where he was briefed about the memorial, which embodies the sacrifices of valiant Emirati soldiers. At the end of the tour, he wrote a note on the memorial's guest book, expressing his appreciation for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) brave martyrs.

Wahat Al Karama is a national and cultural landmark in Abu Dhabi, which was established to commemorate the heroic actions of the UAE's martyrs and their sacrifices in defence of the motherland.