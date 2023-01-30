Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits LRH, inquires after injured of mosque blast

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here Monday evening to inquire after the injured of the deadly blast that had taken place at the mosque of Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines during Zuhr prayers

The prime minister took rounds of different wards and met the injured. He directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical facilities to all the injured.

He was accompanied by Minister for Defense Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Earlier on his arrival at the LRH, PM Shehbaz was received by caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Azam Khan, Adviser to the PM on Political Affairs Engr Amir Muqam, and Inspector General of Poice Muazzam Jah Ansari.

At least 32 worshippers were martyred and over 150 injured in the blast.

