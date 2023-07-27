Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits Expo Centre in Gwadar, performed groundbreaking for various projects

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited China-Pakistan Expo Centre here along with the Chief of Army Staff Thursday to attend a ceremony where the groundbreaking and inaugural ceremony was performed for various infrastructure development projects

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited China-Pakistan Expo Centre here along with the Chief of Army Staff Thursday to attend a ceremony where the groundbreaking and inaugural ceremony was performed for various infrastructure development projects.

The ceremony was also attended by relevant Federal and provincial ministers, Chinese officials, civil administration and representatives from the Fishermen Union.

The prime minister was briefed about various projects including Gwadar International Airport, dredging of Gwadar Port and other projects related to the CPEC.

While addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said, "Balochistan, being rich in minerals and natural resources, holds a very important place in the economic recovery plan".

The government's focus on the mining and minerals sector, one of the five sectors being emphasized under the overall ambit of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), will greatly improve the per capita income, alleviate the sense of deprivation and bring local employment opportunities.

"Prosperity of Pakistan depends upon stability and mainstreaming of Balochistan," the Prime Minster remarked.

In a joint ceremony held at China Pakistan Expo Centre, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stones of Gwadar University and the Hoshab - Awaran - Khuzdar (M-8) road.

Prime Minister also inaugurated seven major projects including the 286 km long 132 KV Khuzdar-Panjgur Transmission Line, Gwadar Water Supply Scheme, Safe City Project, Dredging of Gwadar Port, 1.2 MGD RO Desalination Plant, 106 km dual carriage Basima - Khuzdar road as well as repair work of Awaran - Jhal Jhao road. The PM also distributed laptops among the students of Gwadar University.

Earlier on arrival, the PM was received by Governor Balochistan.

