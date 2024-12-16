Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Welcomes SBP’s Policy Rate Cut Down

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomes SBP’s policy rate cut down

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed the reduction in policy rate of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by further 2 percent and said that its current 13 percent rate bode well for the country’s economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed the reduction in policy rate of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by further 2 percent and said that its current 13 percent rate bode well for the country’s economy.

He further expressed the confidence that the decrease in the policy rate would further enhance investors’ confidence in the national economy and would spur investment, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that lowering of inflation rate also brought down the policy rate, adding that in the future, the inflation rate would further come down.

He also appreciated the federal finance minister and other authorities for making efforts in this regard.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister State Bank Of Pakistan Media

Recent Stories

Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified dig ..

Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified digital identity for citizens: Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates N ..

Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..

12 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with lau ..

Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights

12 minutes ago
 UET signs MoU for green energy saving technology

UET signs MoU for green energy saving technology

2 minutes ago
 Rubina Khalid emphasizes providing job opportuniti ..

Rubina Khalid emphasizes providing job opportunities to deserving and skilled in ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomes SB ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomes SBP’s policy rate cut down

2 minutes ago
World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first ..

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..

42 minutes ago
 We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take su ..

We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to e ..

UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa beg ..

Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Duba ..

Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

1 hour ago
 Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan