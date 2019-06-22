UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Must Contact With Political Parties On CoE: Khursheed Shah

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 06:20 PM

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan should himself contact with political parties on Charter of Economy (CoE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan should himself contact with political parties on Charter of Economy (CoE). Talking to media persons at Parliament House, he said the opposition had adopted a soft attitude on the request of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar but the government thought that opposition was seeking National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the name of CoE.

Khursheed Shah said when the government came into being, the opposition had sincerely offered to sit together for the stability of economy, adding that politics was to protect the integrity of the country.

He said that the opposition was strongly opposing the Federal budget 2019-20 and absence of opposition benches during approval of budget would mean giving free hand to the treasury benches.

"Politicians never make deal with anyone, we only went into NRO with dictators for the sake of democracy and democratic institutions," he added.

