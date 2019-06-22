Prime Minister must contact with political parties on CoE: Khursheed Shah

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan should himself contact with political parties on Charter of Economy (CoE)

Khursheed Shah said when the government came into being, the opposition had sincerely offered to sit together for the stability of economy, adding that politics was to protect the integrity of the country.

He said that the opposition was strongly opposing the Federal budget 2019-20 and absence of opposition benches during approval of budget would mean giving free hand to the treasury benches.

"Politicians never make deal with anyone, we only went into NRO with dictators for the sake of democracy and democratic institutions," he added.