Prime Minister, NA speaker discuss mainstreaming of merged KP districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here wherein they discussed mainstreaming of the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province by ensuring their development.

Besides discussing the legislation in the National Assembly, they also deliberated over the matters pertaining to the creation of employment opportunities for youths of the merged districts.

The prime minister called for creating employment opportunities for youths of the said districts to bring about development activities there.