Prime Minister Niazi Asks Authorities Concerned To Complete Reorganization Work Of JKLC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Monday directed the concerned authorities to complete the re-organization work of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell (JKLC) as soon as possible

The Prime minister Niazi said this while addressing a high-level meeting which was held in connection with reorganization of the Liberation Cell here on Monday, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Liberation Cell Ejaz Hussain Lone, Principal Secretary Ehsan Khalid Kayani and others. During the meeting a threadbare discussion was held regarding the re-organisation of the institution and the prime minister was given a detailed briefing about the steps that have been taken in this regard.Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that the JKLC was set up to promote Kashmir cause but sadly this institution was turned into a recruitment agency.

He said that his government will fulfill its responsibility with regard to the Kashmir and Kashmir Liberation Commission would play its effective role in exposing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

"The Liberation Commission will act as an effective and vibrant think tank to highlight the serious human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir at global level", the PM said.It may be recalled here that the decision to revamp the JKLC was taken last month during a high-level meeting, which was chaired by the AJK Prime Minister.

The meeting decided to rename Kashmir Liberation Cell as Kashmir Liberation Council.The Liberation Commission has been tasked with devising effective mechanisms to promote and project Kashmir cause both at national and international level.

The LC has also been mandated to hire services of experts and observers with deep insight and knowledge of Kashmir history and international affairs to build a strong narrative on Kashmir keeping in view the fast changing regional and international scenario.

