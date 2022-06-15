Prime Minister nominates tanker driver from Balochistan for Tamgha-e-Shujaat

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited Sher Ahmad alias Faisal Baloch, an oil tanker driver belonging to Balochistan, to the PM House for praising him on his bravery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited Sher Ahmad alias Faisal Baloch, an oil tanker driver belonging to Balochistan, to the PM House for praising him on his bravery.

The prime minister while appreciating Faisal Baloch for demonstrating valour and saving the lives of people without caring for his own life, nominated him for Tamgha-e-Shujaat.

Meanwhile, the prime minister in a twitter post said, "It was a pleasure to meet and nominate Faisal Baloch for the conferment of Tamgha-e-Shujaat for his act of bravery.

A real-life hero, he risked his own life to save that of countless others. I commend his selfless act of courage," he added.