Prime Minister Not To Give Relaxation To Non Tax Evader: Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 06:35 PM

Prime Minister not to give relaxation to non tax evader: Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday said Prime minister Imran Khan had categorically told that no relief and relaxation would be given to non tax evader.

Imran Khan being an honest leader was working to broaden tax net to boost the national economy, he said talking to a private news channel.

The special assistant said the prime minister being a charismatic personality held a historical visit to United States (US) and he was warmly welcomed by US President Donald Trump and Pakistani community.

He said Imran Khan had spent meager amount on his visit to US as compared to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others.

Zulfiqar Bukhri said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power to revamp the national institutions to yield desire results.

