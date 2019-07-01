Prime Minister not to grant NRO to any corrupt element: Ejaz Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Interior, Ejaz Shah on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not grant National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to any corrupt element

Talking to a private news channel, he said the army and civilian leadership were on same page for strengthening the country.

The present government, he said would complete its constitutional tenure, adding it was the responsibility of the government to take care of the properties and lives of masses.

If any person violate or create law and order situation or challenge writ of the government, action would be taken against him, he added.

To a question, he said those elements involved in plundering national money would face punishment.