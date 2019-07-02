The prime minister noted money laundering as one of the biggest financial plagues and referred to a 2017 report of the US State Department that about 10 billion dollars money had been laundered from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ):The prime minister noted money laundering as one of the biggest financial plagues and referred to a 2017 report of the US State Department that about 10 billion dollars money had been laundered from Pakistan.

He also linked the flight of capital through money laundering channels with the rupee devaluation.

The prime minister said it was his conviction that those, who had plundered the national wealth, used the money laundering channels for investment abroad.

The previous leadership had stakes abroad so they had no interests inside Pakistan and were involved in money laundering, he added.

Imran Khan said the Hudabiya Mills and Surrey Palace cases were clear manifestations of the money laundering cases by the PML-N and PPP leaders, who tried to save their skins through NROs.

He said recently the fake bank accounts, Hill Metals and TTs (telegraphic transfers) cases also exposed Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif and regretted that the ruling elite had always been involved in such illegal practices.

Hassan Nawaz was living in a residence worth 43 million pounds in the United Kingdom, he added.

"Asif Zardari had undertaken 40 trips to Dubai as president whereas Nawaz Sharif spent Rs 640 million as prime minister on his foreign visits.

I am convinced that those, who took their money out of Pakistan, have their interests abroad." Besides, leaving behind huge fiscal deficit, they were now out to destabilize the government, he remarked.

The prime minister said the government was taking steps to plug loopholes and control the resurfacing of cases like Ayan Ali, who was arrested at an airport with $0.5 million.

For the first time in the country's history, he said in collaboration with all the relevant agencies, a comprehensive plan was on the anvil to counter different ways of money laundering. The government would go for amending the laws if required.

To a query, the prime minister said for the first time the PTI government had introduced strict austerity measures by reducing expenditures of the PM House and PM Secretariat, besides 10 per cent cut in the salaries of his cabinet members. The armed forces also decided not to accept any raise in salaries.

About the US-Iran standoff, Imran Khan said it was a serious situation and Pakistan had a principled stance that the issue should be resolved peacefully.

As regards Afghanistan, he said there was no military solution to the issue. From the very beginning he had the same stance which was now endorsed by the US Special Envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and others.