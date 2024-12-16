Open Menu

Prime Minister Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Chaudary Anwaar-ul-Haq, Chairman HEC Discuss Advancement Of Higher Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudary Anwaar-ul-Haq visited Higher Education Commission (HEC) Secretariat on Monday and met Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed. The meeting focused on HEC’s initiatives to develop higher education, particularly in AJK

The Prime Minister AJK was accompanied by Col (Retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor, Senior Minister, AJK Government, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Ch Qasim Majeed, Minister for Mangla Dam Affairs and Sardar Aamir Altaf, Minister for TEVTA.

Both sides emphasized the importance of fostering a knowledge-based economy and producing skilled professionals to meet the demands of the 21st century.

They discussed strategies to enhance the quality of education, research, improve infrastructure, faculty development and other related matters.

The Prime Minister AJK acknowledged HEC’s performance for the development of higher education sector and assured AJK Government’s support to achieve the shared goal of transforming the AJK’s higher education sector.

The Chairman HEC reaffirmed HEC's dedication to supporting AJK’s higher education sector, and assured continued support in implementing different programs and policies to develop the quality of higher education.

