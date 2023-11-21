Open Menu

Prime Minister Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir Anwarul Haq Approves Rs15 Billion For Construction Of 3 Bridges

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 11:02 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwarul Haq Tuesday approved Rs 15 billion for the construction of three bridges in Azad Kashmir while chairing the development committee of the cabinet here.

The meeting was attended by Opposition Leader Khawaja Farooq, AJK Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary for Development, Secretary for PWD, Secretary Finance ,Secretary Works, Secretary for Planning and Development and other officials concerned.

The meeting also approved the construction of 816 km roads in 28 electoral Constituencies’ besides, the 42 km roads in the constituency of the prime minister.

