Prime Minister Of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Commends Diplomatic Efforts Of Asim Munir In US

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 09:18 PM

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has commended Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for demonstrating exceptional diplomacy during his visit to the United States

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has commended Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for demonstrating exceptional diplomacy during his visit to the United States.

In his special statement issued here on Tuesday, the AJK PM noted that the visit would have far-reaching consequences for the region’s political and security landscape. He praised the Field Marshal’s dynamic statesmanship and leadership for possessing diplomatic skills, besides of his professional responsibilities crediting them for the US State Department’s decision to declare the BLA and Majeed Brigade as terrorist organizations.

He asserted that this inclusion was the direct result of the Field Marshal’s efforts and a vivid reflection of the growing trust and support of the international community for Pakistan.

He maintained that such international cooperation to eliminate terrorism is clear proof of the Field Marshal’s successful diplomacy.The Prime Minister also commended the Army Chief’s efforts for peace and stability in the region.

