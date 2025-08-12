- Home
- Pakistan
- Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq commends diplomatic efforts of Asim Munir in US
Prime Minister Of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Commends Diplomatic Efforts Of Asim Munir In US
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 09:18 PM
The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has commended Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for demonstrating exceptional diplomacy during his visit to the United States
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has commended Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for demonstrating exceptional diplomacy during his visit to the United States.
In his special statement issued here on Tuesday, the AJK PM noted that the visit would have far-reaching consequences for the region’s political and security landscape. He praised the Field Marshal’s dynamic statesmanship and leadership for possessing diplomatic skills, besides of his professional responsibilities crediting them for the US State Department’s decision to declare the BLA and Majeed Brigade as terrorist organizations.
He asserted that this inclusion was the direct result of the Field Marshal’s efforts and a vivid reflection of the growing trust and support of the international community for Pakistan.
He maintained that such international cooperation to eliminate terrorism is clear proof of the Field Marshal’s successful diplomacy.The Prime Minister also commended the Army Chief’s efforts for peace and stability in the region.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..
FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation
Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..
STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordable electricity to public, busi ..
Lucky investments asset manager rating upgraded to AM2+ by PACRA
PM warns India over water threats, vows firm response if Indus Treaty violated
PESCO launches new pension management system
Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal Academy Pakistan
WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as hospitals struggle, supplies ..
Cleanliness drive accelerated to improve sanitation: DC
Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq commends diplomatic efforts ..
University of Sialkot (USKT) hosts SEE Pakistan 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordable electricity to public, business community: Nasi ..2 minutes ago
-
PM warns India over water threats, vows firm response if Indus Treaty violated2 minutes ago
-
PESCO launches new pension management system2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal Academy Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive accelerated to improve sanitation: DC3 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq commends diplomatic efforts of Asim Munir in US3 minutes ago
-
University of Sialkot (USKT) hosts SEE Pakistan 20253 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to plant 1mn saplings during monsoon drive3 minutes ago
-
Liaquat Institute of Medical Sciences holds Independence Day event3 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui urges opposition to engage in collective effort for country’s betterment23 minutes ago
-
Murree to get PHA on CM’s directions23 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker seeks stronger economic, parliamentary ties with Bulgaria23 minutes ago