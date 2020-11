Prime Minister of Pakistan Arrives in Kabul to Meet With Ghani - Source

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Kabul for a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, a source in Afghanistan's presidential palace told Sputnik Thursday

This marks Khan's first visit to Afghanistan since he assumed office in 2018.