Prime Minister of Pakistan Arrives in Kabul to Meet With Ghani - Office

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Kabul for a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the prime minister's office announced Thursday

"Prime Minister [Imran Khan] arrives at Kabul Foreign Minister [Shah Mahmood Qureshi], Advisor on Commerce [Abdul Razak Dawood], DG ISI Lt.

Gen. Faiz Hamid, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq & senior officials are accompanying," the office tweeted.

This marks Khan's first visit to Afghanistan since he assumed office in 2018.