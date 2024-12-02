Prime Minister offers condolence

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Masood Ahmed, father of daily "The Nation" editor Salman Masood.

The Prime Minister prayed for the departed soul's eternal peace and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He also prayed for strength and patience for Salman Masood and his family during this difficult time.