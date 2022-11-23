Prime Minister offers condolence over demise of Sardar Balkh Sher Mazari

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, a member of the National Assembly, and offered condolence over the death of his father, former caretaker prime minister Sardar Balakh Sher Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, a member of the National Assembly, and offered condolence over the death of his father, former caretaker prime minister Sardar Balakh Sher Mazari.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He observed that late Mazari's contributions for the country were peerless which would be remembered for long.