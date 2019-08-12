UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Offers Eid Prayer At Bani Gala

Prime minister offers Eid prayer at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday offered the prayer of Eid-ul-Adha at the mosque at his residence in Bani Gala here.

The prime minister especially prayed for the security, progress and prosperity of the country and betterment of the people.

He also prayed to Almighty for the riddance of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir from the Indian oppression they had been facing for decades.

After the prayer, the prime minister exchanged Eid greetings with the people present there.

