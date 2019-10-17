(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) : Oman Chief of Staff of Armed Forces Lt General Ahmed Bin Harith Al Nabhani Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues.

Prime Minister Khan highlighted the close, cordial relations between Pakistan and Oman and reiterated the resolve to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The matters related to enhancement of trade and transportation links were also discussed.

The prime minister apprised him of the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir including inhuman lockdown, curfew and communication blockade which had continued since August 5, and severely impacted the lives of over eight million Kashmiris.

The prime minister stressed that implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions remained the only solution of the dispute.

Chief of Staff Lt General Ahmed conveyed the cordial greetings of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al-Said.

He noted the strong Oman-Pakistan bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the existing level of defence cooperation, including frequent exchange of visits, training exchange programmes and joint exercises.

The chief of staff expressed admiration for the prime minister's speech at the UNGA and lauded his initiative for de-escalation of tensions in the Gulf and promoting regional peace and security.

The chief of staff also reiterated the Omani leadership's invitation to the prime minister to visit Oman at the earliest convenience.