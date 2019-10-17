UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister , Omani Military Chief Discuss Regional, Int'l Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 07:11 PM

Prime Minister , Omani military chief discuss regional, int'l issues

Oman Chief of Staff of Armed Forces Lt General Ahmed Bin Harith Al Nabhani Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Oman Chief of Staff of Armed Forces Lt General Ahmed Bin Harith Al Nabhani Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues.

Prime Minister Khan highlighted the close, cordial relations between Pakistan and Oman and reiterated the resolve to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The matters related to enhancement of trade and transportation links were also discussed.

The prime minister apprised him of the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir including inhuman lockdown, curfew and communication blockade which had continued since August 5, and severely impacted the lives of over eight million Kashmiris.

The prime minister stressed that implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions remained the only solution of the dispute.

Chief of Staff Lt General Ahmed conveyed the cordial greetings of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al-Said.

He noted the strong Oman-Pakistan bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the existing level of defence cooperation, including frequent exchange of visits, training exchange programmes and joint exercises.

The chief of staff expressed admiration for the prime minister's speech at the UNGA and lauded his initiative for de-escalation of tensions in the Gulf and promoting regional peace and security.

The chief of staff also reiterated the Omani leadership's invitation to the prime minister to visit Oman at the earliest convenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Exchange Oman Visit Jammu August Million

Recent Stories

Russian official appreciates UAE’s support for C ..

16 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi presents UAE’s efforts to empowe ..

31 minutes ago

MBRF, UNDP to launch 2019 ‘Global Knowledge Inde ..

46 minutes ago

Sir Syed paid tribute over his services for Muslim ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways conduct medical test of 61 drive ..

5 minutes ago

PESCO purchases land for installation of 132 KV La ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.