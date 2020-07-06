UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Opens Country's First-ever Indigenous Ventilator Production Unit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 06:02 PM

Prime Minister opens country's first-ever indigenous ventilator production unit

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the facility of country's first-ever indigenously made ventilators at National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) in Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the facility of country's first-ever indigenously made ventilators at National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) in Haripur.

The Prime Minister opened the project of local manufacturing of portable ventilators named 'SafeVent SP100', having the FDA/CE approval as economical and reliable ventilator in terms of usage and safety.

Terming the occasion as 'landmark achievement', he said abundant talent in the country could help gain self-reliance in technological innovation and vowed the government's strong support to such initiatives.

The Prime Minister commended the initiative of NRTC team and the Ministry of Science and Technology for successfully producing locally-made ventilators.

He said Pakistan's response to coronavirus pandemic and adopting strategy of smart lockdown while keeping economy afloat was widely acknowledged.

He mentioned that the government would focus on introducing and implementing comprehensive health reforms.

The Prime Minister visited various sections of NRTC and the production facility of ventilators.

Managing Director NRTC Brig. Tofique Ahmed gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister about the history, sectors of research and development, products and services of NRTC.

He said NRTC was indigenously providing services in diverse areas including communication equipment, e-policing, electro-medical equipment, and hardware and software. The inaugural ceremony at NRTC was attended by Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, PM's focal person for COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal.

The NRTC has already produced 15 units of SafeVent SP100 and has a production capacity to manufacture 250-300 units per month.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Haripur Government Fawad Chaudhry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic to share good news with Pakistani fans

4 minutes ago

Xposure hosts new e-workshop series

6 minutes ago

Etihad Aviation Group oragnises Manchester City Yo ..

21 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik gives challenge to Sania Mirza

27 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

Police arrest 15 outlaws, recover arms, drugs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.