Prime Minister orders CDA to assess relief measures as dharna participants face harsh weather conditions

With the protesters of JUI-F facing harsh weather conditions at the sit-in site, particularly after the rain lashed the federal capital Tuesday night, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman to assess relief measures for the protestors

"I have directed the CDA chairman to immediately visit the `dharna' site to assess what relief and assistance can be provided to the `dharna' participants with the onset of rain and changing weather conditions," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The rain hit the capital on Tuesday night and continued intermittently the next day exposing the protestors to cold wave while their leader Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was staying at his residence in the federal capital.

As three protesters have already died due to heart attack during the last two days, social media users criticized Maulana Fazlur Rehman for leaving the protesters alone to face cold and harsh weather in the open at the dharna site.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan won praise at the social media for his humane attitude and directing the CDA chairman to take measures for the relief of sit-in protesters.

The District Administration Islamabad has so far provided first aid to 678 participants of the JUI-F sit-in. Three protestors, who were between 60 to 70 years of age, have died during the last two days due to heart attack.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the administration had arranged nine ambulances on the protest venue and was providing free medicine to the protesters.

"Water is also being drained out from the venue," he said and added, "We are offering whatever support is possible under the law."Relief and assistance teams were also there at dharna venue and were providing first aid and medical assistance for the participants.