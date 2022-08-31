Prime Minister orders power minister for urgent KP visit to monitor power supply restoration

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday instructed Power Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir to immediately visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to monitor work for restoration of the flood-hit power transmission network

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday instructed Power Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir to immediately visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to monitor work for restoration of the flood-hit power transmission network.

The prime minister, chairing an urgent meeting to discuss the rehabilitation of power, road and communications infrastructure, also directed the chief executive officers of the power distribution companies to ensure their presence in their respective cities for resolution of the public complaints.

He asked the heads of the distribution companies to publicize their Names and contact details to facilitate the people and address their complaints.

The prime minister summoned the urgent meeting soon after his arrival from the flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to review the work by the Frontier Works Organization and other departments for rehabilitation of infrastructure and other damages.

The senior officers of the FWO and relevant ministries attended the meeting wherein the prime minister was apprised of the current flood situation and efforts for rehabilitation.