UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Orders Resolution Of Farmers Issues On Priority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Prime Minister orders resolution of farmers issues on priority

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday chaired an important meeting on package for farmers and directed that the issues of the farmers should be resolved on priority basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday chaired an important meeting on package for farmers and directed that the issues of the farmers should be resolved on priority basis.

It was decided in the meeting that the issue of wheat support price will be brought under discussion in the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee and Federal cabinet.

He also directed for a subsidy package for increase in production of seed for cooking oil.

It was also decided to set up a high level committee to follow up on the expected decisions regarding the farmers package.

He also ordered preparation of a subsidy package in consultation with the provinces for resolving issues of farmers regarding prices of fertilizers and electricity.

Federal Minister for National food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Advisor to the PM Ahad Cheema and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah took part in the meeting through video link.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Ishaq Dar Rana SanaUllah Tariq Bashir Oil Maryam Aurangzeb Price Cabinet Wheat Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

19 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

35 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.