Prime Minister Orders Strict Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 10:01 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed all the administrative officers to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers, and ensure ample availability of essential goods to the masses at approved prices

"I will not tolerate any kind of lapse in the provision of relief to the people," he added.

The prime minister was presiding over a high-level meeting held here regarding the prices and availability of basic essential items in Punjab.

Federal ministers Shibli Faraz and Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor Shehzad Akbar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor to the CM Dr Salman Shah, Punjab Chief Secretary, Additional Inspector General of Police (Special Branch), secretaries of provincial ministries, including Agriculture, Industries, Information, Finance, Local Government and food, Cane Commissioner, Director Food, Commissioner Lahore and senior officers attended the meeting.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the prices and availability of essential goods and commodities.

The meeting was told that as the Forecast Cell continuously tabulated the demand of goods, Sahulat Bazaars were being established across the province where goods would be provided at low rates.

It was further told that the secretaries and district administrations would monitor the hoarding and profiteering, and they would also be assisted by the Tiger Force.

The Punjab Chief Secretary assured the meeting that there would be no shortage of wheat and flour in the province.

Federal Minister Syed Fakhar Imam told the meeting that the supply of wheat would be ensured keeping in view the population of Punjab, which had so far received 57,000 tons from the imported commodity.

The prime minister said in order to avoid shortage and price-hike, the procurement of wheat and other essential goods should be ensured under the planning.

Modern technology should be used and the growers provided with the facilities to enhance production, he added.

The prime minister said he was too much perturbed over the suffering of people due to inflation. "As our country has been bestowed by Allah Almighty with all kinds of resources, it is the duty of government to utilize these resources for the welfare and betterment of masses," he maintained.

