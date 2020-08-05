UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Participates In Walk To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris.

Wed 05th August 2020

Prime Minister participates in walk to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday led the walk organized by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government here in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the struggling people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday led the walk organized by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government here in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the struggling people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Kashmir Committee Chairman Shahryar Afridi, Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Federal for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to the PM Moeed Yousuf were accompanying the prime Minister.

The walk, which was also participated by AJK ministers and secretaries, besides leaders of all political parties and All Parties Hurriyat Conference, started from the Civil Secretariat and culminated at the United Nations' Observers' office at Domel Bridge.

The prime minister latter laid the foundation stone of 'Jammu Kashmir Monument' being constructed by the AJK government in the memory of the martyrs of Kashmir freedom movement. Additional Chief Secretary Development Syed Asif Hussain Shah briefed the prime about the monument.\932

More Stories From Pakistan

