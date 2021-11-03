Prime Minister paying special attention on development of Balochistan: CM Balochistan

Minister of State for Border Affairs and Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehar Yar Afridi called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at CM Secretariat on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Border Affairs and Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehar Yar Afridi called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at CM Secretariat on Wednesday.

Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) including Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Nawabzada Tariq Khan Magsi were also present on the occasion.

The Minister Shehrar Yar Afridi conveyed the message as the representative of Prime Minister Imran Khan that the Federal government would extend full support for the development of Balochistan and the solution of financial problems.

The Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo thanked the Minister of State and said that the Prime Minister was instrumental in the improvement of Balochistan.

He said he had informed to the Prime Minister about the financial problems facing the province and some obstacles to federal projects and requested for cooperation.

The Chief Minister said that development in other provinces has strong infrastructure but Balochistan still lacks basic infrastructure saying resources and revolutionary changes are needed for the development of Balochistan.

The eyes of the world are on Balochistan which is rich in natural resources, he said adding "We could not make Balochistan a strong pillar of Pakistan without resources and we need dams, roads and electricity." The Chief Minister said that at present we do not have the sufficient funds for the implementation of the provincial PSDP.

He said that Allah Almighty gave him the opportunity to serve Balochistan and added that he was thankful to Allah for this and would take full advantage of this opportunity and could continue to follow the policy of accompanying all his colleagues.

The perception of wastage of funds in Balochistan would be removed and proper utilization of resources would be ensured, he added.

He said that he would be in direct contact with the Prime Minister on the development of Balochistan.

The Minister of State agreed with the position of the Chief Minister and wished him success.