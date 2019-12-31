UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Paying Special Attention On Destitutes' Welfare: Raja Basharat

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 09:21 PM

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar were paying special attention towards the welfare of deprived class

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar were paying special attention towards the welfare of deprived class.

While meeting with the delegation of a welfare organization 'Helping Humanity' in his office Tuesday, he said the shelter homes in Punjab was a reflection of this vision of the PTI.

The delegation included the organization's chairman Saqib Tasneem, general secretary Naila Wasim and Nazia Tabassam discussed the steps taken by the Punjab government for public welfare.

Raja Basharat said thousands of helpless people were being provided free accommodation, food and treatment in these shelter homes daily. In the current severe cold season, the district administration, at the behest of the prime minister, picked up the helpless people from the sidewalks and streets, while in the past regimes, the helpless people were suffering from cold, hunger and disease many of whom losing their lives on footpaths.

Saqib Tasneem said examples of PTI's public welfare schemes had never been found before. He said, "We would be happy to assist the Punjab government in such welfare projects".

