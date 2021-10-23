UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Pays Respects At Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 09:19 PM

Prime Minister pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Prime Minister Khan paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool in Masjid-e-Nabawi (Peace Be Upon Him)

MADINA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) , Prime Minister Khan paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool in Masjid-e-Nabawi (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Prime Minister is in Saudi Arabia on a three-day (October 23-25) official visit of the Kingdom to attend the launch of middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit being held in Riyadh.

More Stories From Pakistan

