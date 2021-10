Prime Minister pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH); prays for progress, prosperity of Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool, Masjid-e-Nabawi (Peace Be Upon Him).

MADINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool, Masjid-e-Nabawi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Imran Khan offered Nawafil and prayed for progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for unity of Muslim Ummah.

The prime minister is in Saudi Arabia on a three-day (October 23-25) official visit of the Kingdom to attend the launch of middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit being held in Riyadh.

He was accompanied by his delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant on Environment Malik Amin Aslam.