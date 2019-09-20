UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Pays Respects At Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 10:14 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him), offered Nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabvi and prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him), offered Nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabvi and prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Hujra-e-Raza-e-Rasool was specially opened for the Prime Minister on this occasion, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

Upon arrival in Madina from Jeddah, Prime Minister Imran Khan was received at Madina Airport by Deputy Governor of Madina Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Saudi officials, Pakistan's Deputy Counsel General Shaiq Bhutto and other Consulate officers.

