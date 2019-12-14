UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Pays Respects At Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 11:14 PM

Prime Minister pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday paid respects here at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) and offered nawafil prayers

MADINA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) , Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday paid respects here at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) and offered nawafil prayers.

According to PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister later departed to Riyadh for his official engagements.

Earlier, the prime minister had arrived Saudi Arabia on a day long official visit.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood was also included in his the delegation.

Deputy Governor of Madina Waheeb Al-Sahli and Pakistan Consul General in Jeddah Khalid Majeed warmly received him at the Royal Terminal.

