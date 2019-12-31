Prime Minister pays surprise visits to PIMS, Polyclinic; enquires about health facilities

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday paid surprise visits to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic, and inquired after the health of patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday paid surprise visits to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic, and inquired after the health of patients.

The prime minister took round of different sections of the two major hospitals of the Federal Capital and enquired about the provision of health and treatment facilities, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

On the occasion, he also discussed with the hospitals' administrations the existing health facilities and directed them to provide quality health and treatment facilities to the patients.