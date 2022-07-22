Prime Minister pays tribute to Asif Zardari, Chaudhry Shujaat for their role in victory of democracy, constitutional values

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, his family and associates for their role in the victory of democracy and constitutional values

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, his family and associates for their role in the victory of democracy and constitutional values.

After election of Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister of Punjab, the prime minister in a statement thanked Allah Almighty for giving success to the coalition government.

He said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who was the political heir and flag-bearer of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, once again made alive the democratic traditions of his great father and family.

The role of Chaudhry Shujaat was a win for democracy and constitutional values, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said former president Asif Ali Zardari played a historic role for the Constitution, democracy and in the interest of the people.

The political fortitude of Asif Ali Zardari ended the crisis, he said and thanked him, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The prime minister also lauded the coalition parties, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Awami National Party, Balochistan National Party and Balochistan Awami Party.

The political sagacity, unity and support of the leaders of the coalition parties led to victory of democracy, he added.

He also saluted the nation on the success of the coalition government.