Prime Minister pays tributes to late Dr Ruth Pfau on her death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday paid tributes to late German-born Dr Ruth Pfau on her 5th death anniversary for spending her life to treat leprosy patients in Pakistan and said that role models like her reinforced faith in humanity.

"A life spent in the service of others is a life well lived. Dr Ruth Pfau made Pakistan her home & served the people with heart and soul. Role models like her reinforce our faith in humanity," the prime minister said.

Dr Ruth Katherina Martha Pfau, MD was born on September 9, 1929 in Leipzig, Germany.

She studied medicine in 1957 and subsequently joined the Order of the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, whose motherhouse is in Paris.

She was hailed as the "Mother Teresa of Pakistan" for her pivotal role in containing leprosy.

She died in a hospital in Karachi on this day during 2017. She was 87.

She was honoured with Hilal-i-Pakistan-, Hilal-i-Imtiaz-, Nishan-i-Quaid-i-Azam-, and the Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam award as acknowledgment of her services for the ailing humanity in Pakistan.

Dr. Pfau had joined the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Center, opened in 1956 in Karachi slums.

Later, she soon transformed it into the hub of a network of 157 medical centers that treated tens of thousands of Pakistanis infected with leprosy.

Funded mostly by German, Austrian and Pakistani donors, the center and its satellite clinics also treated victims of the 2000 drought in Balochistan, the 2005 earthquake in Kashmir and devastating floods in 2010.