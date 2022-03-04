UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Performs Balloting Of Farash Town Apartments; Says Govt Fulfilling Poor Segment's Dream

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Prime Minister performs balloting of Farash Town apartments; says govt fulfilling poor segment's dream

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government was fulfilling the poor segment's dream of purchasing their own house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government was fulfilling the poor segment's dream of purchasing their own house.

The prime minister, who performed the balloting of low-cost apartments of Farash Town, Islamabad, here in a simple ceremony, directed to ensure transparency in the allotment of houses.

He said in view of the growing population and to tackle the haphazard expansion of cities, the model of high-rise buildings should be adopted.

The Farash Town project of 2000 low-cost apartments was being completed through a joint venture between the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, and the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

With the price of apartment fixed at Rs 3.

2 million each, the government will provide a subsidy of Rs 300,000 on every apartment to reduce the per unit cost at Rs 2.9 million for the benefit of allottees.

The project was being competed on the special interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan to help the poor and middle classes to realize the dream of buying their own house in the Federal Capital.

Since the private banks were providing the facility of loans on easy installments for the purchase of apartments, the monthly installment of these apartments had come at Rs 13,000 as against the market rate of Rs 38,000.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib were also present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Poor Naya Pakistan Price Market Capital Development Authority Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Gas Futures in Europe Reach All-Time High at $2,40 ..

Gas Futures in Europe Reach All-Time High at $2,400 per 1,000 Cubic Meters

56 seconds ago
 Tanzania frees opposition leader Mbowe after dropp ..

Tanzania frees opposition leader Mbowe after dropping charges

58 seconds ago
 Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52

Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52

59 seconds ago
 JSMU welcomes Pharm. D Batch 2022

JSMU welcomes Pharm. D Batch 2022

1 minute ago
 Swedish Woman Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for P ..

Swedish Woman Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Permitting Underage Son to Figh ..

3 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in most pa ..

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in most parts of country

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>