Prime Minister Performs Commercial Launch Of Rashakai Special Economic Zone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:05 PM

Prime Minister performs commercial launch of Rashakai Special Economic Zone

Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday performed the commercial launch of multifaceted Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) being constructed on 1,000 acres land on a strategic location of Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday performed the commercial launch of multifaceted Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) being constructed on 1,000 acres land on a strategic location of Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister was received by KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Provincial Minister for Industries Karim Khan and other ministers. Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and other senior officials also attended the event.

The RSEZ, a flagship project of KP Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) of the KP Government under CPEC, would be a hub of foreign investment, promoting industrialization and generating thousands of direct jobs for the youth.

RSEZ, a three-year project would be developed in three phases. Total area designated for the industrial use is 702 acres and as per Federal SEZ Areas Regulations,159 acres would be developed in Phase I, 279 acres in Phase II and 264 acres in Phase III, besides 76 acres of land allocated for the commercial use.

In the first phase, industries related to textile, garments, home building materials, general merchandise, electronics, mines and minerals, electrical appliances, automobile, mechanical equipment and food processing plants would be set up at RSEZ and at later stages more industries would be included to gain maximum capital.

RSEZ holds a unique competitive advantage due to its close proximity to the first juncture of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) route, close location with Peshawar Airport and ML-I, besides a significant resource and manufacturing base, making it an attractive destination for domestic and international investors to capture local and international markets.

More Stories From Pakistan

