UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Performs Ground-breaking Of Interchanges At Korang Bridge-PWD, Rawal Dam Chowk

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:22 PM

Prime Minister performs ground-breaking of interchanges at Korang bridge-PWD, Rawal Dam Chowk

Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the ground-breaking of Korang bridge-PWD Interchange at Islamabad' Expressway and Rawal Dam Chowk Interchange, here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the ground-breaking of Korang bridge-PWD Interchange at Islamabad' Expressway and Rawal Dam Chowk Interchange, here on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting on the development projects of Islamabad, the prime minister launched the projects through video-link.

The interchanges will be constructed at Rawal Dam Chowk and the Korang Bridge along with PWD (Pakistan Works Department), the busiest roads of the capital that routinely see traffic melee at peak hours.

The prime minister also performed ground-breaking of the Phase-One of Development Works at I-15 project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Dam Traffic

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Rwandan President on Inde ..

41 minutes ago

NOC discusses preventive measures for participants ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

31 seconds ago

Naval Chief advises 49th PN Staff Course participa ..

32 seconds ago

EU in Talks With Gilead to Secure Remdesivir After ..

34 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Latvia's Ban of 7 R ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.