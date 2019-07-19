UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Performs Groundbreaking Of Rafay Mussarat Hospital Project

Fri 19th July 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rafay Mussarat Hospital project at Namal Institute, some 30 kilometres of here on Talagang Road

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rafay Mussarat Hospital project at Namal Institute, some 30 kilometres of here on Talagang Road.

Chairman of Rafay Mussarat Hospital, Aneel Mussarat a Manchester based Pakistani said, "I am establishing the hospital through my own resources in Mianwali," and nine more such hospitals would be built in other divisions of Punjab.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony Aneel said he was inspired by Prime Minister Imran Khan's cancer hospital projects and it was his first step in the public welfare direction.

He said, he was a companion and fan of Imran Khan since his cricket days.

Aneel said he was sure Imran Khan would make 'Naya Pakistan,' as new policies were being evolved and development of the country was underway.

He thanked the prime minister for performing the groundbreaking ceremony of his hospital project.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan presented a shield to Aneel Mussarat and his family, who had come to Mianwali from Manchester, England.

