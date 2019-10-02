UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Phones Bangladesh Counterpart; Inquires About Her Health

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday made a telephone call to Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina to enquire about her health and conveyed his best wishes.

The prime minister underscored the historic and fraternal relations between the two countries and reiterated his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, a press release issued by the PM Office here said.

