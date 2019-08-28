Prime Minister phones Jordanian King to highlight deteriorating situation in IOJ&K

(@imziishan)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called Jordanian King Abdullah II to highlight the deteriorating situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called Jordanian King Abdullah II to highlight the deteriorating situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The prime minister said India's illegal and repressive policies in the IOJ&K had not only led to a grave humanitarian crisis but also endangered peace and security in the region.

Through its unilateral and fascist actions, he said, India was attempting to change the demography of the disputed territory, which was a blatant violation of the international norms and the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The prime minister said the international community must take notice of the Indian excesses and raise their voice for the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

King Adbullah II said Jordan was closely following the developments in the IOJ&K. He called for de-escalation of the situation and stressed for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue. He added that Jordan would consult other countries on the situation in Kashmir.