Prime Minister Phones UAE Crown Prince, Exchanges Views On Bilateral Ties, Regional Development

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 08:26 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday made a telephone call to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the UAE and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday made a telephone call to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the UAE and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments.

The prime minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its strong fraternal ties with UAE and close cooperation between the two countries.

Among other things, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the Crown Prince for releasing 700 Pakistani prisoners during Ramadan.The prime minister also expressed appreciation for UAE's understanding and support for Pakistan on the FATF issue.

The two leaders also discussed ways of further deepening bilateral cooperation in all spheres and agreed to maintain close consultations on regional and multilateral issues.

