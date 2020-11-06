Prime Minister plants sapling at Gabeen Jabba

Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday visited scenic tourist resort, Gabeen Jabba and planted a sapling

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday visited scenic tourist resort, Gabeen Jabba and planted a sapling.

He was accompanied by KP Governor, Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister for Communication, Murad Saeed, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi.

The prime minister remained there for some time and was highly impressed by its mesmerizing natural beauty.

Secretary sports and Tourism, Muhammad Abid Majeed briefed the prime minister about the ongoing and new projects for the promotion of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.