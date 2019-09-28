Prime Minister pleads Kashmir issue at world level courageously: Asad Umar

(@imziishan)

Former finance minister Asad Umar on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had pleaded Kashmir issue at world level in a courageous manner through his historic speech in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He was addressing the 59th annual general meeting of the Pakistan Yarns Merchants Association (PYMA) and talking to the media here on Saturday.

He said that Kashmiris had been facing atrocities of Indian forces for the last seven decades but now India will have to stop its aggression and cruelty in the Occupied Kashmir as Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the issue very courageously at the world forum.

He said that due to brave speech of PM Imran Khan, western nations had also realised the wicked face of Indian government and now the international forces were expected to interfere for the resolution of Kashmir issue.

The entire Pakistani nation was united on Kashmir issue and every Pakistan would lay down unprecedented sacrifices for freedom of Kashmiri brethren, Asad Umar added.

Responding to a question, Asad Umar said that the country was plunged into multi-faceted crises when the PTI came to power but due to visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the PTI government had not only overcome the crises but also put the country on a right track of progress and prosperity.

He said the government had evolved a comprehensive strategy to resolve issues of the business community and people would start enjoying fruits of development pace very soon.

Asad Umar assured traders and business community that he will take up their issues before Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After the meeting, Asad Umar also distributed appreciation awards among various prominent traders.