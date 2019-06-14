Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan attends session of SCO in Bishkek

(@imziishan)

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday is attendign the session of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek.According to details, Kyrgyzstan president Sooronbay Sharipovich Jeenbekov welcomed the premier and also hold group photo with all the members

BISHKEK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday is attendign the session of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek.According to details, Kyrgyzstan president Sooronbay Sharipovich Jeenbekov welcomed the premier and also hold group photo with all the members.The Council of Heads of State is the highest forum of SCO which considers and defines strategy, prospects and priorities of the Organization.

Earlier, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan agreed to strengthen land and air connectivity between the two countries.The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and agreed to comprehensively upgrade mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

They also agreed to enhance people-to-people contacts and boost tourism cooperation through friendly visa regimes.Both leaders also agreed to Joint Ministerial Commission and Bilateral Political Consultations soon.Kyrgyz President appreciated Pakistan's role in the SCO.